Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after acquiring an additional 459,082 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.