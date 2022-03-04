Kinross Gold (KGC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) recently:

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

2/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

1/21/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

