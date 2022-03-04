Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 1,157,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,618,256. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

