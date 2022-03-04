Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.87.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

