Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock traded up €3.04 ($3.42) during trading on Thursday, hitting €73.04 ($82.07). The stock had a trading volume of 474,528 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.94. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.