Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.94

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 126735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

