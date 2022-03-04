Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.19 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and approximately $489,247.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00400315 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,328,910 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

