KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 4,323 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. 297,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,707,102. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.21. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

