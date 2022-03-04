Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.