Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 425.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Shares of KMERF stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.