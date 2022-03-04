Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $5,102,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

