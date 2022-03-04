Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $107.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.

KRYS stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

