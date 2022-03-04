Lake Street Capital Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $28.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.18% from the stock’s current price.
BGFV opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.