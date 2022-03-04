Lake Street Capital Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $28.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.18% from the stock’s current price.

BGFV opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

