Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 3.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.32. 42,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,414. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

