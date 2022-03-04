Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

