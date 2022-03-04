Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,001,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 254,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

