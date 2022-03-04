LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Buys 6,384 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 2.27% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,338. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

