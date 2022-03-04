Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,134,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 45,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

