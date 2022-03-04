Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 358,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

