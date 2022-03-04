Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 113,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE STZ traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

