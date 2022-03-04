Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 45,013 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,013 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 174,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

