Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 995 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 231.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 362,786 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. 24,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.