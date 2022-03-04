Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Legend Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LPSIF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

