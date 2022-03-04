Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.98. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 176,588 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$242.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

