Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.97

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 22790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.