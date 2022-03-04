Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Levitee Labs stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. Levitee Labs has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 target price on the stock.

