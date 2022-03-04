LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

