Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $136.28

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.28 and last traded at $136.37, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.77.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.97.
About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.