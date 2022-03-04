Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

