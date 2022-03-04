LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.