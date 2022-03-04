Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.49. 35,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,978. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

