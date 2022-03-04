Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $355.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $356.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

LINC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,817. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 559,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

