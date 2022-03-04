LINK Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $756.69 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $126.63 or 0.00309902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

