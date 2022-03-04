Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to report $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $860,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.37 million, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $12.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
LOCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE LOCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,821. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54.
Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
