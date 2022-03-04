Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $467.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $420.48.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $447.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $458.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,783 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.