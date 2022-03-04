London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Kathleen DeRose Acquires 220 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 114.45 ($1.54) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,098.45 ($95.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,264. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,027.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,285.61. The company has a market cap of £39.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.