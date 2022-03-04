Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CEO Purchases $11,224.00 in Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

