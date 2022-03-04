Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 416,497 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.