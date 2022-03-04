Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

