LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth $519,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.81 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

