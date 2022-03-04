LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,997 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,994 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.