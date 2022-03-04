LPL Financial LLC Sells 66,398 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 536,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period.

PXE opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

