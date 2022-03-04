Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$12.25

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.11.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$10.13 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.