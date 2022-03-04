Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $6.87. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,410,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

