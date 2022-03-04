Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,338 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

