MakiSwap (MAKI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $281,332.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $281,332.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.83 or 0.06677820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,926.18 or 0.99830742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002908 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

