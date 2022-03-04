Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.08).

LON EMG traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.25 ($2.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,175,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.03. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

