Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) CFO Frank Verdecanna Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MNDT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant Inc has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

