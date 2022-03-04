Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 27%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) dropped 27% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)
