Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 27%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) dropped 27% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Mapfre alerts:

About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.