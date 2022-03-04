Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.66

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 273405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

